Maha: Two children drown in water-filled quarry

Palghar, Jun 12 (PTI) Two children from Pelhar in Palghar district of Maharashtra drowned in a water-filled quarry, police said on Sunday.

The bodies of Azmal Ansari (7) and Jumed Maniar (8) were fished out on Sunday morning by local firemen, a day after the incident.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)