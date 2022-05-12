Maha: Two held for cheating businessman of Rs 35 lakh in Washim

Nagpur, May 12 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 35 lakh in Washim district of Maharashtra, police said.

The local crime branch arrested Anees Abbasi, a resident of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Saleem Khan Imam Khan, who hails from Indore, Washim superintendent of police Bacchan Singh said.

The complainant, the owner of an agro food company, claimed that he had approached a transporter to send 250 quintals of soyabean worth Rs 20.7 lakh to a company in Rajasthan. But the truck with the consignment never reached its destination, the official said.

Accordingly, a case of cheating and forgery was registered at Jualka police station in Washim district last month.

During investigation, it was found that the accused had approached businessmen and manipulated them into believing that they were genuine transporters and then fled with their consignments, the official said.

The police have seized the truck involved in the crime worth Rs 20 lakh and 20 tonnes of soyabean worth Rs 14.7 lakh from the accused, he said. PTI COR ARU ARU

