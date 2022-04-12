Maha: Two held with ganja worth over Rs 1.8 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with sale of ganja in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized contraband worth over Rs 1.8 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The police are on the lookout for the third accused, who cultivated the banned substance in Shirpur of Dhule district, from where it was then sold in Dombivili of Thane district, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Deslepada in Dombivili earlier this month and seized 5.9 kg of ganja, senior inspector Shekar Bagade of the Manpada police station in Dombivili under the Kalyan division said.

The police arrested Mayur Jadakar (25) and Akhilesh Dhulap (26), who informed that they had sourced the contraband from a man from Lakdya Hanuman village of Shirpur in Dhule, who cultivated the substance, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police are tracking down persons to whom the duo had sold the substance. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)