Maha: Two Killed In Leopard, Tiger Attacks In Gadchiroli District

An elderly man and a seven-year-old boy were killed in separate incidents of animal attacks in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, forest officials said on Friday.

A 62-year-old man was attacked and killed by a tiger at Delodha village in Armori taluka of the district on Tuesday, deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Wadsa Dharamveer Salvitthal said.

The victim had gone to a plantation to collect mushrooms, and when he didn't return home in the evening, a search was undertaken and his body was found in the forest on Wednesday morning, the official said.

In a similar attack, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Markanda (Kansoba) forest in Chamorshi taluka of Gadchiroli on Wednesday, it was stated.

The victim Manoj Devawar had gone to compartment no 217 with his family to graze sheep, when a leopard attacked and killed him.

The boy's grandfather had come to his rescue and was able to scare the animal away, but it was too late, as the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

