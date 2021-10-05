Maha: Two Women Die Of Electrocution In Nagpur District

Two women were electrocuted on Tuesday after they came in contact with a live wire while putting some clothes out to dry in a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said.

The incident took place in Kalmeshwar, about 40 km from Nagpur city, in the afternoon, an official said.

Alka Niranjan Werulkar (42) was putting wet clothes out to dry on an iron wire, which came in contact with a live wire, he said.

The woman raised an alarm, following which her relative Manju Purushottam Werulkar (55) rushed to save her, but also sustained an electric shock in the process, the official said.

The women died on the spot and their bodies went unnoticed for an hour before a neighbour spotted them, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

