Maha: Unable to find job, man hangs self

Nagpur, Nov 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old jobless man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Kalamna area here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased, Bhushan Gawande, was depressed as he couldn't get a job in Chandrapur where he had stayed for three days.

On Tuesday evening, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a scarf in his house, police said. PTI COR NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)