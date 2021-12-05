Maha: Undertrial Escapes From Nagpur Hospital, Caught Within Hours

An undertrial prisoner in a murder case escaped from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here early on Sunday while undergoing treatment, but was caught again in few hours, police said.

The undertrial, identified as Sonu alias Shoeb Khan Babbu Khan (40), is facing a trial in a July 2020 murder case.

Police had arrested Khan in July last year and since then he has been in jail. For the last few months, he was suffering from tongue cancer. As his condition was deteriorating, the jail authorities shifted him to the GMCH for treatment, an official from Ajni police station said.

He was undergoing oral chemotherapy, he said.

"On Sunday morning, Khan walked up to to the toilet citing that he wanted to attend nature's call. But soon he escaped from the hospital. When the police guards learnt about it, they alerted the control room," the official said.

Police personnel launched a search and finally caught Khan in cotton market area near railway station in the city and arrested him within eight hours, he added.

An offence under IPC section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) was registered against him.

