Maha: Unique Cost-effective Bridge Commissioned In Latur

A first-of-its-kind bridge in the country, built with ultra high-performance fibre reinforced concrete, was commissioned in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Latur district.

Gadkari, in a Facebook post, informed about the bridge, which has been built using cost-effective and durable technology.

The 111-meter-long bridge, constructed in Masalga of Latur, was commissioned on Thursday.

The bridge has been built using ultra high-performance fibre reinforced concrete technology (UHPFRC), and instead of steel, the girders made up of steel fibre are used to give it additional strength, the post stated.

The minister in the post stated that the technology saves nearly 15 to 25 per cent of cost.

