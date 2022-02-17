Maha: Upset about not being able to get married, man immolates self

Buldhana, Feb 17 (PTI) Upset about not being able get married, a 27-year-old man immolated himself at a village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Palshikhurdh village in Khamgaon taluka on Wednesday night, an official said.

Mahendra Belsare set himself ablaze at his farm in the village late at night, he said.

The man’s relatives have claimed that he was upset about not being able to get married, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Khamgaon rural police station and further probe is underway, he said. PTI COR CLS ARU ARU

