Maha: Water Level To Rise In Panchganga River In Kolhapur As Dam Gate Opens Due To Technical Snag

The water level in Panchganga river in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district started rising, after one of the service gates of the upstream Radhanagari dam got opened due to a technical snag on Wednesday, an official said.

The district administration has appealed to people living on the banks of the river to avoid venturing into it, as the water levels are likely to rise by four to five feet, the official said.

According to officials from the water resources department, one of the service gates of Radhanagari dam suddenly got opened around 9.30 am when some repair work was underway at the gates.

"A preliminary probe by the electrical team suggests that a short circuit might have caused the automatic service gate to open. Technical teams from the water resources department have been sent to the dam and efforts are being taken to close the gate," an official said.

Water is currently flowing from the dam at 4,000 cusecs rate, and the water level in Panchaganga river is expected to rise by four to five feet, he said.

District collector Rahul Rekhawar appealed to people to avoid venturing out for fishing, washing clothes and cattle, or any other activity.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)