Maharashtra Woman Who Threw Her 6 Minor Kids Into Well Arrested, Booked For Murder

The police on Tuesday registered a case of murder against a 30-year-old woman who allegedly killed her six children, aged between 18 months and 10 years, by throwing them into a well at a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district following domestic discord, an official said.

The accused, Runa Chikhuri Sahani, threw her children, including five girls, into a well in Kharavali village in Mahad taluka, around 100km from Mumbai, on Monday afternoon, and later attempted suicide but was saved by local residents, he said.

The woman was arrested and booked for murder, he said and claimed she has confessed to the crime.

The children, aged between 18 months and 10 years, drowned before villagers could pull them out, the official said.

Investigations have revealed the accused committed the crime in a fit of rage following an argument with her husband. The couple often fought over the husband's alcohol addiction, he said.

After throwing her children into the well, the accused allegedly tried to jump into the water body, but was saved by villagers. The woman was brought to the police station by locals, the official said.

Sahani's family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh and had come to Maharashtra in search of work, he said.

The bodies of the children were fished out from the well and their final rites were performed on Tuesday, the official said.

