Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Global Pagoda To Remain Shut, BMC Urges To Avoid Crowding Amid COVID

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday stated that the 'Global Pagoda' at Gorai in Western suburbs will be closed between December 5 and 7, adding that people should avoid visiting and crowding at the place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BMC also appealed to people on Friday to not gather at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. The appeal by BMC comes in the context of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, when lakhs of followers of Ambedkar gather at Chaityabhoomi to pay homage and observe the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar on December 6. Also, a large number of Ambedkar followers gather at Global Pagoda to pay tribute to him on the day.

According to PTI, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal urged the people to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar from their homes as a precautionary measure against coronavirus and considering the possibility of the second wave of infection.

"Social distancing, physical distancing, wearing masks, using sanitizers is the new norm. We have to avoid crowding at any cost because the threat is not yet over," Chahal said.

The civic body's Commissioner also informed that arrangements have been made for the live telecast of the programmes at Chaityabhoomi on Doordarshan, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter so followers can be a part of the event virtually. Flowers will be showered on Chaityabhoomi from a helicopter as a mark of respect to Dr Ambedkar on December 6. Every year hundreds of stalls are set up selling merchandise and other items at Chaityabhoomi, however, this year no stalls will be allowed in view of the pandemic. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on November 23 had also appealed to people to not congregate at Chaityabhoomi on December 6.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The chief architect of the Indian Constitution and the first Law Minister of Independent India Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, and the day is regarded as Mahaparinirvan Diwas to pay homage to him. The word 'parinirvan' in Buddhism means someone who has attained complete salvation or enlightenment. Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism and has also been at the forefront of the upliftment of poor and backward classes of society. He was the one who also brought the reservation system in the country for the development of the Dalits and backward classes.

