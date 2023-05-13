Maharashtra: 10 Chemical Godowns Gutted In Fire In Bhiwandi Town; None Hurt

At least ten chemical godowns were destroyed in a fire in Rahnal in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, but no injuries were reported, fire brigade and civic officials said.

Chief Fire Officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Rajesh Pawar told PTI no one was injured in the blaze that broke out at around 15.40 pm.

Four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

Pawar said the fire caused explosions in a godown complex and gutted at least 10 warehouses.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, a civic official said.