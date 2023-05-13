Last Updated:

Maharashtra: 10 Chemical Godowns Gutted In Fire In Bhiwandi Town; None Hurt

At least ten chemical godowns were destroyed in a fire in Rahnal in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, but no injuries were reported, fire brigade and civic officials said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Photo (Pixabay)


At least ten chemical godowns were destroyed in a fire in Rahnal in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, but no injuries were reported, fire brigade and civic officials said.

Chief Fire Officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Rajesh Pawar told PTI no one was injured in the blaze that broke out at around 15.40 pm.

Four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

Pawar said the fire caused explosions in a godown complex and gutted at least 10 warehouses.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, a civic official said.

READ | ED summons Maharashtra ex-minister Jayant Patil in IL&FS money laundering case
READ | Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole meets Rahul Gandhi day after SC's verdict
READ | Stung by SC verdict, Uddhav Thackeray cites ‘moral ground’ for quitting as Maharashtra CM
READ | Maharashtra logs 149 fresh COVID-19 cases, active tally drops to 1,210
READ | Maharashtra: Man kills 6-year-old daughter by feeding poison, attempts suicide

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT