Maharashtra: 18-year-old Falls Off Mumbai Suburban Train After Hitting Pole, Hospitalised

An 18-year-old labourer from Kalwa suffered injuries after he fell off a running suburban train after being hit by a signal pole while hanging out of the train during peak hours of Thursday morning. Reportedly, the train was running between Kalwa and Thane stations. The incident was captured by a few passengers traveling in a Mail Express train that was passing alongside.

The labourer, identified as Danish Hussain Khan, a resident of Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, was hanging out of a narrow, closed door of a motor coach (which is attached between compartments) of the suburban train along with three other commuters, a Government Railway Police official said.

18-year-old labourer suffers injuries after being hit by signal pole in train

Khan lost his balance and fell on tracks after being hit by a signal pole alongside the slow line between Kalwa and Thane stations at around 9.30 am, he said.

According to the GRP, about 20 minutes after the incident, a relative of Khan and some others rushed him to nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in an auto-rickshaw. Khan sustained leg and hand injuries, and his condition is now stable, said the official.