Maharashtra: 2 Killed,1 Injured As Motorbike Hits Bridge Pole In Mumbai

Two friends were killed and another minor boy received injuries when their speeding motorcycle hit a pole on a bridge at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India

The three were not wearing helmets when the accident took place on Wednesday morning on the bridge located in front of a family court, an official said.

Fayyaz Ansari (30), who was riding the two-wheeler, and Naved Idrisi (23) died on the spot. Their 17-year-old friend received serious injuries and was undergoing treatment, he said.

The three, residents of Baiganwadi at Shivaji Nagar in the eastern suburbs, had gone on a joyride in Mahim and Bandra areas, the official said.

After travelling in the western suburbs, they were returning home when the accident took place, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at the BKC police station and a probe is underway into the incident, he added.

