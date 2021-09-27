Maharashtra: 2 Washed Away While Crossing Water-logged Bridge In Beed

Two persons were washed away while they were tying to cross an inundated bridge over a stream on a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday. This incident took place on Sunday night in Chinchpur village under Dharur taluka, they said.

The district has been witnessing incessant rains since the last couple of days. On Sunday night, two persons, hailing from Undri village in Kej taluka, were crossing a water-logged bridge over a stream on their two-wheeler, a police official said. Their vehicle got trapped in the waters and both of them were swept away in the stream, he said. One of the bodies was recovered around midnight and the other was found on Monday morning, the official said.

