On Sunday, a 71-year-old woman was fortunately saved by the passengers after a bad fall under a moving train at the Vasai Road Railway Station in Maharashtra. As per CCTV footage released by the Indian Railways, it shows the woman trying to get on a moving train after which she slipped and almost went under the train. However, the passengers present at the spot with their active presence of mind rushed to her and managed to save her before getting run over.

The 2-minute video which was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle shows the woman getting stuck under the moving train and a huge crowd was gathered around her. Along with that, several passengers and police officers on the platform also ran for help.

She was accompanied by her husband. The woman was rescued, however, suffered from multiple fractures especially on her lower body. She is currently out of danger and is under treatment.

The train was also brought to a halt after realising the situation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday.



September 19, 2021

The incident which took place on the Vasai Road Railway Junction is located at the Western line and Vasai Road-Roha line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

Incidents of passengers trying to get into moving trains

Despite several warnings and instructions by the Railways from trying to get into moving trains, several passengers can be still seen doing the same which eventually risks their lives. Earlier last week, another woman was saved by an alert police officer at the railway junction while she was standing in the middle of the railway track and a local train was approaching her. An officer on duty saw the woman and immediately signalled the train to stop. Later on, he rushed to the spot and pulled out the woman to the platform.

In another similar incident from Madhya Pradesh, a woman was seen trying to board a moving train after which she falls off as the train takes up speed. However, the alert passengers standing near her instantly pull her out and save her from falling to death. Alongside, a railway police officer was also seen rushing to the spot.

(With agency inputs; Image: ANI)