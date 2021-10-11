Last Updated:

Maharashtra Bandh Evokes Good Response In Chandrapur

The bandh called by three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident evoked a good response in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra on Monday with shops and hotels remaining closed.

Press Trust Of India

In Chandrapur, Shiv Sena workers ransacked a Shivbhojan hotel located near the bus stand.

Notably, this hotel provides food at a cheap rate to underprivileged people under the Shiv Bhojal Thali (food plate) scheme of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

Local Congress MP Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar led a motorcycle rally. A separate rally was organised by the NCP. 

