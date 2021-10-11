The Maharashtra ruling alliance had called for a state-wide bandh on October 11 in protest against the death of four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. As the Maharashtra Bandh proceeds, Mumbai Police has now informed that the local trains are operating on their regular schedule. The police also informed that all essential services are working normally.

Taking it to their official Twitter handle, Mumbai Police said, “Local trains are operating on their regular schedule, so you can plan your day accordingly. Essential services are functioning as usual.” The police also informed that any updates on disruption in traffic will be updated through the handle. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - the ruling alliance of the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena – had called the bandh to show solidarity with the farmers of the country.

Apart from emergency services, including hospitals, ambulances, medical stores, and milk supply, everything else is expected to be shut in the state on Monday. Notably, the Maharashtra retail traders’ association had decided to keep all shops closed until 4 pm in support of the bandh called by the state government in protest against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ association has also announced that over 2,000 traders selling fruits, vegetables, onions, and potatoes, will not operate on Monday.

‘Will use the maximum manpower’ says Mumbai Police

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police had earlier informed that it was set to deploy maximum manpower at their disposal on the streets on Monday, to prevent any untoward incident during the Maharashtra bandh, and patrolling will be intensified. “Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 500 Home Guard personnel and 400 men from the Local Arms units are already deployed as additional manpower for the ongoing Navratri festival security. But, keeping the bandh in mind, Mumbai Police will use the maximum manpower to tackle any situation. Police bandobast will be (stepped up) on streets on Monday," a senior police official had told PTI.

Ashish Mishra Arrested

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which resulted in the deaths of eight including four farmers. Earlier in the day, Ashish had appeared before the Special Investigation Team in connection with October 3 incident.

