Maharashtra Budget: `Medicity' Offering All Treatments At One Place To Come Up Near Pune

A sprawling `Medicity' offering all kinds of treatments at one place will come up near Pune, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced while presenting the state Budget on Friday. To be called `Indrayani Medicity', it will be spread on 300 acres and will have hospitals, medical research centres, pharmaceutical manufacturing units as well as wellness and physiotherapy clinics, he said.

“It will be the first medical colony in the country to have all the treatments available in one place,” he added

A finance department official said that there are similar medical hubs elsewhere in the country, but they are privately-operated, while this will be a state-run hub. The Budget also proposed increasing the intake capacity of postgraduate medical courses. A post-graduate institute will be set up at the St George Hospital in Mumbai and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Superspeciality Institute in Nagpur, the finance minister said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)