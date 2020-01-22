Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Aaditya Thackeray's '24x7 Mumbai' Plan, After 7-year Wait

In a bid to boost tourism, Maharashtra government on Wednesday has approved state Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray's '24x7 Mumbai plan' after its being introduced in 2013 in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Addressing a press conference on the same, Aaditya Thackeray said that the move resonated with Mumbai's identity as the city that never sleeps adding that malls and eateries in Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman point will be open 24x7 from January 27. Tackling the law and order issue, he said that the move aides the police to get back to solve crimes rather than patrolling adding

BJP opposes Aaditya Thackeray's '24x7 Mumbai' plan, cites women's safety in bars

Maharashtra govt approves 24x7 Mumbai plan

He said, "Today the cabinet discussed the proposal of 24x7 Mumbai. We considered that many people work for 24x7 (like night shifts) and the issue of where people will go to eat and when they are hungry was also discussed. Looking at the tourists who visit Mumbai for 36 hours – to increase the employment and revenue, we have accepted the proposal of 24x7 nightlife proposal in Mumbai after 7 long years".

He added," Police works 24x7 on maintaining law and order in the city. This move will help them to get back to focusing on criminal cases rather than patrolling. Additional private security can be hired if needed for malls and cafes. From 27th January malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex&Nariman Point will remain open 24x7. However, we won't impose this on anyone."

BJP MLA Raj Purohit: 'Thousand cases like Nirbhaya' could happen if Mumbai 24x7 allowed

What is the 24x7 Mumbai plan?

On Friday, Thackeray announced that malls, multiplexes, restaurants, and select shops in the city will be permitted to remain open 24x7 from January 26 onwards. Moreover, the BMC and Mumbai Police have agreed to permit establishments inside gated communities and non-residential areas to remain open throughout the night. However, no restaurant or establishment involved in selling alcohol will be allowed to remain open 24x7 – adhering to the 1:30 AM existing rule.

'Mumbai 24x7 not about nightlife, that's only on Oppn's mind': Aaditya Thackeray clarifies

BJP attacks 24x7 Mumbai plan

BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar expressed security concerns for women by keeping bars open throughout the night. He affirmed that while malls should be open throughout, keeping bars open through the night will burden the police's work. He said that the BJP was against causing a nuisance to residents close to these bars and pubs.

