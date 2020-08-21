Maharashtra CM Inaugurates RT-PCR Lab In Raigad, COVID-19 Hospital In Dombivali

In a bid to increase the number of tests within the state, Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra inaugurated a Reverse Transmission- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing laboratory in the district of Raigad on Friday. Later, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra had also inaugurated a hospital, dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 in Dombivali. The hospital would have about 121 beds and the facility of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) attached to it.

Read | Fadnavis urges CM Uddhav to ramp up COVID-19 testing in Mumbai, cites high fatality rate

Read | COVID-19: 27 Maharashtra jails record 1,478 cases; six deaths

"From merely having 2 labs, the state now has more than 150 labs for testing," said CM Thackeray in a tweet.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis, the former CM of the state had called the state as "the COVID capital" of the country. He(Fadnavis) had also stressed upon the fact that testing needs to be increased in order to keep the virus at bay.

"No one (in the coalition) has got any idea regarding the contemporary situation of the state," said Fadnavis when asked how the performance of the trio.

📍Bhandara |

Visited Government Hospital in Bhandara and discussed various measures with medical officials.

Bhandara does not have RT-PCR facilities and it needs to done ASAP. Doctors informed that they are making available TrueNat facilities soon. pic.twitter.com/544VVGIsNv — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 21, 2020

Earlier, on Friday, Fadnavis had also tweeted that "the town of Bhandara has not got any facility for RT-PCR testing and this needs to dealth with immediate effect".

Active COVID-19 cases soars to 1.64 lakh

On Friday, August 21, Maharashtra recorded 14,161 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,57,450. At present, there are 1,64,562 active cases in the state. With 11,749 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 4,70,873.

Until now, a total of 21,698 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 34,92,966 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 11,92,685 persons are under home quarantine, 35,132 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.82%, 71.62%, and 3.30% respectively.

Read | Coronavirus: Three Indian pharmaceuticals to supply Remdesivir to Nepal

Read | AAP MP Sanjay Singh slams Centre for conducting NEET exams: 'No idea of student troubles'

(With Inputs From ANI)

(Image Credits:ANI)