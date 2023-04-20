Maharashtra CM Shinde Asks Officials To Stop Forcible Recovery Of Farm Loans In Nashik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked officials not to recover short term agricultural loans forcibly in Nashik district in view of the losses suffered by the farmers there due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

He issued the directive after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met him with a delegation of farmers from the north Maharashtra district, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Recently, the Nashik District Bank had ordered seizure and auction of some land parcels over the owners' failure to repay farm loans.

The issue of Maximum Retail Price of cashew seeds, redevelopment of BDD Chawls in Mumbai's Worli area, CIDCO housing and redevelopment of Dadar fish market were also discussed during the meeting, the CMO statement said.