Maharashtra CM Takes Stock Of Flood Situation As Landslides Kill 5 In Raigad

At least five people have died in the landslides that occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district caused by incessant rains, that wreaked havoc in the region over the last 24 hours. Fifteen people have been rescued from the landslides. Raigad’s district collector, Nidhi Choudhary, said, "The local police has rescued 15 people so far. At least 30 people are still trapped inside. Rain has washed away the road to Talai village, which is causing problems.”

Heavy rains have lead to four landslides in Raigad and have blocked the roads. The district collector said last night that due to the waterlogging of the roads, the rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force was delayed. The Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, has revealed that the Maharashtra Government has requested the Central government and Army for assistance to rescue people who are still trapped in the Mahad area. The official said that the "NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, took charge of an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 22, to discuss the measures to take control of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in of state. The Chief Minister’s office informed that Thackeray has asked the Disaster Management units and departments to remain alert, updated, and to begin rescue operation immediately.

Ongoing operations

According to the reports, two teams of the NDRF have been deployed at Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to control the severe situations caused by the high tides and heavy rains. Two more rescue teams from the Pune Headquarters were rushed to Khed in Ratnagiri and Mahad in Raigad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts in many districts in Maharashtra, as they are set to face heavy rains for the next three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to assure full support and cooperation from the Centre. Different parts of the country have experienced flooding and waterlogging due to which, excessive damage has been caused to both life and property.

(With ANI inputs)