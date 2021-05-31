Maharashtra CM Warns 'Mumbai To Get Stricter COVID Curbs If Heavy Traffic Continues'

Amid the COVID-induced lockdown, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed his concern over the rising traffic in Mumbai. He warned that if the heavy traffic is not controlled and the situation remains the same then the lockdown-like curbs will be made stricter. CM Thackeray made this announcement during the inauguration of the trial run of Metro line between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey stations. The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till June 15 and said depending on the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds relaxations will be granted.

"I myself cross-checked my speech made last night. I did not say that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Mumbai will have to be put under stricter curbs if such a situation continues" Thackeray said while speaking in suburban Bandra at the inauguration of the trial run of two Metro lines and Bhoomi pujan of the elevated road and vehicular underpass to connect the airport.

He further said, "When completed, these projects will put Mumbai on a faster pace amid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic".

CM Uddhav flags off the trial run for metros

On Monday, Maharashtra CM inaugurated the trial run of the Metro line between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey stations and the corridor will be open for commercial run by October. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat were also present at the event along with other ministers. They recalled the contribution of former CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying he laid the foundation of infrastructure up-gradation in Mumbai.

As per the release, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) began testing on the yellow line 2A and red line 7 from Monday wherein oscillation trials of a prototype 6-car train will be run at various speeds. The commissioning of both the lines is planned in two phases, the first phase of 20 km from Charkop depot/ Dahanukarwadi to Aarey by September 2021, and the remaining line by January 2022. This project will help ease the traffic congestion on one of the busiest routes passing through the Western Express Highway from Andheri to Dahisar.

Thackeray also electronically inaugurated one arm of the Rajnoli flyover and Durgadi flyover on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan road-- that will help strengthen road connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

CM Uddhav also performed bhoomipujan of the elevated road and vehicular underpass to connect Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. These two projects are meant to improve traffic conditions at the entry/exit points from the Western Express Highway towards the Mumbai airport.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI/PIXABAY)