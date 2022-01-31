Maharashtra: Colaba Resident Gets Back Stolen Gold Worth Crores After Over Two Decades

After a 24-year battle, a resident from Colaba, Maharashtra has reclaimed his ancestor's riches, ANI reported. Arjan Daswani, the mansion's original owner, has now passed away, leaving the world to wait for the stuff that was stolen from the house in 1998. His property has now been returned to his son. Two antique gold coins, three gold bracelets, and two gold bars were among the gold and jewelry recovered by police during the event.

The police returned all of the gold to its rightful owner on Monday. "After looting in 1998, 2 antique gold coins, 3 bracelets and two sticks were recovered and handed over to Arjan Daswani’s family by Colaba police," stated ACP Pandurang Shinde. A team of thieves entered Daswani's house, according to an FIR filed with Colaba police on May 8, 1998. They pried unlocked the safe and removed the gold jewelry inside.

A gold coin with an image of Queen Victoria, a gold coin with a picture of Elizabeth, three gold bracelets, and gold bars were among the gold coins eventually found by the police. The robbery was reported to be worth Rs 13 lakh at the time it occurred. The police had apprehended three suspects and filed a charge sheet against them in this case. The sessions court, however, acquitted all three in 2002. However, according to the chargesheet, there were two more suspects in this case. This gold ended up with the cops as a result of this.

Raju Daswani filed a claim on property by producing all of original bills

Arjan Daswani passed away in 2007, and his son, Raju Daswani, filed a claim on the property by producing all of the original bills. His two sisters, one in Canada and the other in the United States, had no objections to his brother receiving the gold. Raju argued in court that it was unclear when the fugitive accused would be apprehended, and that until then, the gold could not be returned to its rightful owner. They demanded that he be returned to them for this reason. After reviewing the documentation provided by Raju, the police had no objections to his claim.

The gold was worth Rs. 13 lakh when it was stolen. Between 1996 and 1998, the average price of gold fluctuated between Rs. 5,160 per 10 grams and Rs. 4,045 per 10 grams. The price of gold per gramme has risen to about Rs. 49 thousand in today's market. That is, the current market value of gold returned might be in the crores of rupees. It contains antique gold coins, after all. The court has placed a restriction on Raju Daswani's ability to sell the property until the absconding defendants are apprehended. When the accused are apprehended, they will be required to present it.

(With inputs from ANI)