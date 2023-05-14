Maharashtra: Cotton Bales Gutted In Fire On Company Premises In Nagpur District

A major fire destroyed cotton bales stored on the premises of a private yarn manufacturing company in Waroda village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The company buys cotton gins from private firms and manufactures yarn, officials said.

Company owner Asif Ansari claimed the process of making yarn from cotton bales was going on in the afternoon when smoke started coming out from one of the two sheds on the company premises.

The fire was brought under control by a fire tender rushed to the spot by Kalmeshwar Municipality's fire department.

Prima facie, a short circuit or spark during ginning triggered the blaze, which destroyed the cotton bales worth crores, a police official said.

The Fire department will probe whether the company had functional firefighting equipment, officials said.