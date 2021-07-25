Maharashtra: Death Toll Mounts In Flood-ravaged Mahad; NDRF's Rescue Operations Underway

Intense rainfall coupled with excess rainwater from Mahabaleshwar draining into river Savitri triggered a major disaster at Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district. This caused the entire city of Mahad and its neighbouring village to submerge underwater. The two landslides which had occurred in Mahad have so far claimed 40 lives. Despite being hampered by the floodwaters and disruption in telecom services and power supply, the NDRF still continues to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Maharashtra Rains: 35 houses buried underwater in Mahad

Taliye in Mahad taluka, where a huge landslide occurred on Thursday evening, is a village of 240 people, located 22 km from Mahad city. Around 35 houses were buried under the debris of a hillock that came crashing down on the houses. Officials said over 100 people escaped the landslide as they were out for work. Around 85 people were hit by the landslide.

A rescue team of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) had pulled out 33 bodies on Friday morning. Some 50 people are still missing and feared trapped under the debris. In another landslide in neighbouring Poladpur taluka, 10 people died and six others were seriously injured. The landslide took place at Sutarwadi in Govele gram panchayat area around 10 pm on Thursday.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said, "The red alert issued by us meant 100-150 ml of rainfall. However, Mahad received 400-600 ml of rainfall. No matter how much we try, such a situation is very difficult for people to survive."

NDRF Inspector Rajesh Yehwale said that the rescue operations team had reached Mahad on Saturday. While stating that there was at least 9-10 feet of water, the NDRF inspector said that upon reaching the spot, the pregnant women were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment via 3 boats available. As the debris contains soil, it is becoming very difficult to search for missing people and dead bodies.

Rescue operations in Maharashtra

The National Disaster Response Force (NMDRF) on Saturday informed that a total of 34 rescue teams at different locations are engaged in relief and rescue operations, including Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Sahara, Sangli, Sindhudurg Nagar, and Kolhapur in coordination with the state administration.

Earlier, a landslide caused by heavy rains in Raigad district had led to the death of at least 36 people. The NDRF team is undertaking rescue efforts at the site of the incident and efforts are being made to airlift another team from Kurla. Considering the bad weather the team couldn't perform their operation on Friday.

Maharashtra government's response

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited the landslide-affected area in Taliye Village in Mahad. While speaking to the media, he said, "Flooding is witnessed in Western Maharashtra during the monsoon due to the rise in water level of rivers. Hence, a policy will be formulated for the management of water in this region. Everyone will be taken care of.''

The State Disaster Response Fund has allocated a fund of Rs 2 crore each for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, and Rs 50 lakh has been released for all other affected districts for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced that financial help of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the kin of the victims, while the Central government has also granted Rs 2 lakh along with ration kits.

(Image: Republicworld.com)