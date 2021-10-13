Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday condemned the brutal killing of a 14-year-old girl over a "one-sided" love affair (as per Prima facie). "It is a disgrace to humanity," wrote Pawar in Marathi. According to the police statement, a 14-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by three persons, two of them minors, on a street in Pune on Tuesday evening when she was on her way to kabaddi practice.

The Deputy Chief Minister tweeted saying the police department has been directed to search for the accused and arrest them immediately.

"Everyone is ashamed of the murder of a little girl who was studying in school and dreamed of becoming a kabaddi player. I pay a heartfelt tribute to her. Police have been directed to search for the accused and arrest them immediately. The accused will be severely punished as soon as possible," tweeted Ajit Pawar in Marathi.

Pune horror: Minor stabbed to death

The police revealed that the horrifying incident took place when the victim was on her way to kabaddi practice at Yash Lawns in the Bibewadi area around 5.45 pm. When she was standing with her friends near the lawns, the three accused, one of them a 22-year-old man, came on a motorcycle. While one remained on the motorbike, the other two, including the 22-year-old, attacked her with sharp weapons.

"They stabbed her multiple times in the throat and other parts of the body. The attack was so brutal that the girl died on the spot, " said Sunil Zaware, senior inspector at the Bibwewadi police station.

Further speaking on the case, police mentioned that the criminals managed to flee the spot. The two minor accused have been arrested while the main perpetrator is still at large. Zaware added the 22-year-old accused, Shubham Bhagwat, is a distant relative of the girl and used to stay at her house. "As he had developed one-sided love for the girl, her parents asked him to leave the house," he said. Moreover, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Zone V), Namrata Patil said they found a "pistol" from the spot which looks like a toy gun.

(With PTI inputs)