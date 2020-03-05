The Debate
Maharashtra:Fire Breaks Out In A Godown In Jogeshwari Area Of Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

City News

According to officials, the fire has now been brought under control and cooling operation is underway. No injuries have been reported yet

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

A massive fire broke out in a godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Thursday. At least 7 fire tenders rushed at the spot. According to officials, the fire has now been brought under control and cooling operation is underway. No injuries have been reported yet. 

According to reports, the fire broke out in Somani Industrial in Ram Mandir at around 3:30 am. The blast also occurred in the chemical tank due to which the fire spread rapidly. Many surrounding shops were affected due to the fire including a car service station and showroom.
 

