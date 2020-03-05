Maharashtra:Fire Breaks Out In A Godown In Jogeshwari Area Of Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out in a godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Thursday. At least 7 fire tenders rushed at the spot. According to officials, the fire has now been brought under control and cooling operation is underway. No injuries have been reported yet.

According to reports, the fire broke out in Somani Industrial in Ram Mandir at around 3:30 am. The blast also occurred in the chemical tank due to which the fire spread rapidly. Many surrounding shops were affected due to the fire including a car service station and showroom.



#UPDATE Fire which had broken out in a godown in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area is under control now. Cooling operation is underway. No injuries have been reported yet. https://t.co/dVgAWMg9oK — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Maharashtra: Fire continues to rage at a godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/9d5kKhGt1t — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

