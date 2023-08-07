Maharashtra: Five Held For Fabricating Documents, Forging Signatures To Get Buildings Registered

The police have arrested five persons who were allegedly part of a racket that fabricated documents and forged signatures of the regulatory authorities to get construction projects registered in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The accused allegedly forged the signatures of collectors of Thane and Palghar districts, deputy director of town development, and the civic body and used fake rubber stamps, and other documents to get buildings registered, assistant commissioner of police (Virar) Ramchandra Deshmukh said.

The accused carried out construction in the limits of the Virar-Vasai Municipal Corporation (VVMC) and registered the agreements of 40 home buyers with the registration office, he said.

The police had in February registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other acts, against realtors Dileep Kailas Benvanshi, Machindra Maruti Vhanmane, Dileep Anand Adkhale, Prashant Madhurkar Patil, a partner in a realty firm and stamp maker Rajesh Ramchandra Naik, he said.

During a probe, the police raided the premises of the accused and recovered fabricated documents and fake rubber stamps of various regulatory authorities, the official said.

The arrested accused connived and prepared fake documents and permissions of the VVMC, CIDCO, Thane collector and NOCs and got registration for 55 buildings and cheated the government, he said.