Maharashtra: Fruit Farmers Seek Land Near Jalna Dry Port For Packaging & Produce Grading

An association of Maharashtra pomegranate growers has requested land near an under-construction dry port in Jalna district for the packing and grading of the state's fruits. Dr Suyog Kulkarni, secretary of the Akhil Maharashtra Dalimb Utpadak Sanshodhan Sangh, told news agency PTI on Tuesday that their delegation had met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Latur and provided him with a list of demands.

He said Maharashtra is the country's largest pomegranate grower, with around one lakh hectares of land dedicated to the crop. "The work of the dry port in Jalna has been delayed. This port is important for every vertical of the industry in Jalna and also in nearby areas as it will facilitate export. We have demanded that the government provide two acres of land along this dry port project which will help farmers in the packaging and grading of their produce," he said.

Pomegranate productivity is also hampered by bacterial blight illness and wilting, he stated. As a result, farmers should be supplied with crop disease insurance to minimize their losses. Every year, the government should reveal the real data of the area under pomegranate cultivation, he said, adding that this will prevent overproduction of the fruit and provide farmers with fair returns.

According to Kulkarni, their organisation has also asked the government to modify the rules for measuring pesticide residues on pomegranate fruit. He believes that the pre-harvest interval test, which determines the time between pesticide treatment and when a crop may be harvested, should be performed on the fruit seeds rather than the skin. "This will help in increasing the export of pomegranates from the country," he claimed.

This comes days after the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 as the Parliament's Winter Session began. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha, which was quickly passed by a large majority. The Opposition raised a ruckus in the Upper House, seeking a debate before the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was enacted. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the Opposition welcomes the repeal decision but wants to talk about the year-long protest that went place.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Pixabay