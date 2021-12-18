Maharashtra: Fuming Monkeys Kill 250 Dogs In Revenge Massacre After Death Of Baby Monkey

In a bizarre incident reported from Maharashtra's Beed district, a group of furious monkeys reportedly killed as many as 250 dogs. The incident was reported from Majalgaon when monkeys went on a dog-killing spree after a few dogs allegedly killed an infant monkey. According to a report, monkeys have killed roughly 250 pups over the last month by throwing them from great heights.

Reportedly, there isn't a single puppy left in Lavool village, which is around 10 kilometres from Beed district's Majalgaon and has a population of roughly 5,000 people. According to locals, whenever monkeys in the vicinity see a pup, they catch it, take the animal to a high altitude and throw it down. The forest department officials have also been contacted by locals urging them to capture monkeys in the area. However, the concerned officials visited the village but could not catch even a single monkey.

After forest department personnel failed to catch the rampaging monkeys, residents stepped forward to safeguard pups. In the process, many people injured themselves as monkeys attacked them in retaliation. According to locals, monkeys have also started targeting school-going children which have caused a panic amongst people, as per the report.

People hire a private shooter to shoot monkeys in Chhattisgarh

It should be mentioned here that people from the Kothar hamlet in Chhattisgarh hired a private shooter to shoot a group of monkeys as they were enraged by the monkey menace that had resulted in huge crop loss. According to ANI, forest officials were notified of the incident and visited the spot to investigate the cause of the killings. The forest department had deployed forest rangers in the area and a team was formed to further investigate the matter in detail and also to provide protection to other animals in the forest areas surrounding the Kothar village.

Nagpur Forest Dept. officials capture 2 monkeys

In the latest update, it has been reported that earlier today, December 18, officials of the Nagpur Forest Department in Beed district captured two monkeys who have been involved in killing of the puppies. Beed district Forest officer, Sachin Kand stated that both the monkeys have now been shifed to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI