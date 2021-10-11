Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails Near Mumbai; Main Rail Route Unaffected

A wagon of an empty goods train derailed near Dahanu Road station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday morning, a Western Railway official said. There was no casualty and train services on the route's main line were unaffected, he said. The Dahanu Road station, about 120 km from here, is located on the Mumbai-Surat-Delhi trunk route and several long distance trains, including the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, pass through the route daily.

One wagon of the empty goods train, moving out from a thermal power plant in Dahanu, derailed at around 9.50 am, Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said. He said the derailment occurred on a loop line and the train movement on the main line was unaffected. An Accident Relief Train (ART) was ordered immediately and efforts were on to re-rail the wagon, he said.

