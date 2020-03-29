Maharashtra Govt Launches State's 2nd COVID Hospital In Miraj Amid 24 Positive Cases

Launching Maharashtra's second dedicated Coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital in Sangli's Miraj district, state's Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh, on Saturday, shared photos of the new hospital. He stated that the hospital has a capacity of 315 Isolation Beds and 15 ICU Beds. The hospital has been set up under the charge of Mumbai's J J Hospital's youngest Dean since 1947 - Dr. Pallavi Saple, who had already headed the Government Medical College in Sangli's Miraj for three years.

Dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Sangli launched

Dr. Pallavi Saple's efforts in Sangli's COVID-19 battle

Saple who has taken charge of the two colleges - Government Medical college, Sangli and Government Medical College, Miraj was deployed to Sangli after a sudden spurt of 24 positive cases was witnessed in Sangli. She has already bifurcated the two hospitals attached to the two medical colleges into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital (Miraj) and a non-COVID hospital (Sangli). Saple said that she had already shifted 90% of the non-COVID patients (130 patients) to Sangli while keeping the 24 COVID patients in Miraj - turning it into a dedicated COVID hospital.

The two colleges which have 1000 doctors along with paramedical workers, who can be shuffled have prepared 270 beds and 10 ICU beds in anticipation of a higher number of positive cases. Moreover, Saple added that she is currently in talks with the government to set up a testing centre in Miraj within a couple of days as samples had to still be transported to Pune. While she has claimed that the hospital is equipped with adequate medical supplies, she warned that even if one patient is missed, 500 new cases will crop up- for which she is currently preparing.

Sangli's 24 COVID-19 positive cases

A family of four who had returned from Mecca had tested positive on Friday. After being advised home quarantine, the family met with other family members at their home - infecting 20 other members. Currently, the Sangli collector's office is tracing those who came in contact with the family, as they reportedly 'entertained guests at home'. All positive testing members have been isolated at the Miraj Hospital and are not in critical condition yet.

