Maharashtra Govt Mulls Letting Fully Vaccinated Citizens Board Local Trains And Buses

Maharashtra government is expected to announce a decision regarding traveling of fully vaccinated citizens to travel on local trains. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday, July 28, hinted that passengers who are fully vaccinated could avail local trains without any restrictions. The decision regarding the travel regulations on suburban trains is anticipated to be made in two or three days.

The decision comes at the heels of the necessity to provide relaxations in COVID-19 measures imposed on the state. The relaxations will extend for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) as well. Fully vaccinated passengers can commute across the state using BEST buses. Hinting at the decision, Shaikh told during a state cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion took place over the opening of Mumbai local train and BEST buses for fully vaccinated individuals. Both doses of the persons shall be deemed necessary for them to travel on local trains and buses, Shaikh reiterated.

“As a Minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days,” said Shaikh

Meanwhile, a special task force was employed to study the Coronavirus cases in the state. The task force is assigned with the duty to determine a set of relaxations that could be implemented without adding to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision regarding the resumptions of local train and bus travels are said to be made based on the task force's scrutiny, Shaikh informed.

Slow relaxations in Mumbai

Additionally, the Maharashtra government has also indicated that the restaurant timings in the metropolis shall also be increased in due time. A decision regarding the same will be issued in a day or two after the previous one. "Timings in restaurants also must be increased. The decision will be taken soon," he added.

Maharashtra COVID-19 map

Local train services in Mumbai had been currently operational for just listen to essential service employees due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra recorded 6,258 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 27, taking the state-wide tally to 62,76,057. As many as 254 people have stuck onto the virus taking the death toll to 1,31,859. According to information from the health department, Mumbai has recorded 344 new cases, which increased from 297 cases in 24 hours. Nashik recorded 95 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 402,137, reported news agency PTI. It also recorded three deaths and 118 recoveries in the 24-hour-span, which saw the death toll and a total number of recoveries rise to 8,501 and 392,409, respectively.

(Input: ANI)