Maharashtra Govt Sanctions Rs 21.9 Cr For 14 Agriculture Projects In Latur

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 21.99 crore to set up 14 agriculture projects in Latur district, an official said.

Under the project, warehouses, sanitation and grading units and dal mills will be set up at various places in the district, he said.

For the development of comprehensive competitive value chains of agricultural products in the state, the government has been implementing the Balasaheb Thackeray Agricultural Business and Rural Transformation (SMART) project.

Efforts are being made to develop a comprehensive and competitive value chain to increase the share of a producer in the price paid by a consumer for the produce.

Under the 14 sub-projects to be set up in Latur, a grant of Rs 4.96 crore has been disbursed to six farmer producer companies, the official said.

Grain-based sub-projects have been given priority as soybean and gram are major crops in the district, he said.