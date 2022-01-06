Maharashtra Govt Stops Genome Sequencing As Labs Can't Take Load; Omicron In 86% Cases

After a Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member revealed that 55% of cases in Mumbai and Delhi are Omicron cases, it has been revealed that genome sequencing labs are under tremendous strain. Recently, the Maharashtra Health Department on Thursday said that it has stopped genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples. It also added that 86% of the samples tested in the last genome sequencing were confirmed for the Omicron variant. The statement revealed that the order for fresh a sero survey is expected this week.

The Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member said that the state has recommended surrogate testing by a few labs in a bid to check at lab level if the infection is caused by Omicron. The cost of such a test is Rs 260 and only a limited number of labs have the capacity to conduct the same.

Additionally, Maharashtra Health Department on Thursday said that the state government is not considering imposing a lockdown “as of now”. As fresh COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant continue to increase, the health department stated that the Maharashtra government will consider lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state surges beyond 800 metric tonnes per day or more than 40% of COVID-19 beds in hospitals are occupied. The Maharashtra Health Department further informed that the current surge in Coronavirus infections might witness a peak in mid-February before subsiding by mid-March.

“No consideration of lockdown as of now. Maharashtra govt will consider a lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes/ day or more than 40% of Covid beds in hospitals are occupied,” said Maharashtra Health Department.

“This current surge (in COVID cases) may peak in mid February and may subside by mid March,” it added.

Maharashtra Health Department’s statement on COVID-19 lockdown came after on Wednesday, the state registered 26,538 new Coronavirus cases including 15,166 just in Mumbai, the highest-ever daily count in the metropolis. In comparison to Tuesday, the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday spiked by 43.71% or 8,072 in absolute numbers. Additionally, on Wednesday, the state recorded eight deaths due to COVID-19 and the total number of active cases as of now is 87,505.

‘Lockdown is not needed’: Delhi Health Minister

Apart from Maharashtra keeping lockdown off the table amid the COVID-19 surge, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain also said on Thursday that “it appears lockdown is not needed” in the National Capital. Noting that Delhi is expected to witness 14,000 fresh cases of Coronavirus infections today and the daily positivity rate might be pushed to around 14%, Jain said that no person has died of Omicron variant so far.

Jain said, “Delhi is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID cases today and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14%... No person has died of Omicron variant in the national capital so far. As of now, it appears lockdown is not needed.”

Delhi Health Minister’s remarks came after on Wednesday, the national capital registered 10, 665 fresh cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload of Delhi now stays at 23,307 while the positivity rate has now risen to 11.88%.

