Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Lash Raigad; NDRF Teams Deployed

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra's Raigad district, as heavy rains continued to batter the coastal region since the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. Rains lashed large parts of the district, which has recorded 98.89 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the official said.

An incident of landslide occurred at Salav in Murud taluka on Tuesday, affecting vehicular movement on Alibaug-Murud and Roha-Murud routes, he said.

In light of the red alert issued by the weather department, warning of heavy rainfall, NDRF teams have been deployed at Mahad, he said. Murud recorded the highest 124 mm rain in the last 24 hours, followed by Shrivardhan with 122 and Panvel with 72.60 mm rainfall, the official said.

