Maharashtra Home Min Irked By Traffic Cop Who Towed Motorcycle Along & Rider With Crane

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Friday directed the Pune City Police to take action against a traffic policeman, who allegedly used a crane to lift a motorcycle from the road along with its owner.

Traffic policeman lifts motorcycle off road along with owner

As per reports, a traffic policeman - identified as havaldar Rajendra Chalwadi - on Thursday engaged in a scuffle with a motorcycle owner who had allegedly parked his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road in the Nana Peth area. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm. The traffic policeman then used a crane to allegedly lift the motorcycle along with the rider off the road.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A motorcycle was towed in Pune y'day while its rider was sitting on it



DCP Traffic says, "Bike was parked in no parking. When our officials towed it, owner came &sat on it. He was requested to get down. Later he did & accepted his mistake. He paid the fine" pic.twitter.com/987qnbTPtu — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

Maharashtra Home Minister directs police to take action

The state Home Minister Patil asserted that he has directed senior police officers to take action against the traffic policeman. The traffic policeman has been eventually transferred to the police control room. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Rahul Shrirame said, "I had spoken to the man. He had no complaint against anyone. The vehicle was already towed and when it was in the air. He saw it came running, jumped and sat on it. All of it happened suddenly but the labourers should have taken care. We've removed them from duty for now." The DCP added that the motorcycle was parked in the 'no parking area. "The motorcycle owner was requested to get down. He later accepted his mistake and paid the fine," Shrirame stated.