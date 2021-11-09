Maharashtra: House Collapses In Mumbai's Antop Hill Area; 7 Injuries Reported, 9 Rescued

In a massive incident, seven people were hurt when a ground-plus-one-story house collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official told news agency PTI. He informed that the house, which was located in Jai Maharashtra Nagar in the Antop Hill region, crashed at roughly 8.10 am.

Four fire engines, a rescue vehicle, and other fire department equipment were dispatched to the scene. PTI reported, citing officials from the fire brigade, that after being notified, police and civic personnel arrived at the scene.

"Seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed house. The injured people were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment," PTI quoted a fire brigade official as saying.

A house collapsed in Antop Hill area of Mumbai. Nine persons rescued and shifted to a hospital: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/Q1rY6TEt6l — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Antop Hill house collapse, 9 rescued

Four men, two women, and three children were among those rescued. They were brought to Sion Hospital, which is close to the site of the incident. Officials said that more information about their health state was pending. Amit Mishra (23), Surendra Mishra (59), and Punam Sharma are three of the seven people being treated in the hospital, according to reports.

Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Maharashtra

A beam on the pillars of an under-construction bridge in Uran, Navi Mumbai, collapsed last week, killing one person and injuring six others, the police said. According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred at 4 pm in Jasal. "One person has died and six are undergoing treatment for their injuries. One of them is in a serious condition," he stated. Thirteen workers were working on the under-construction bridge at the time of the tragedy, according to police.

In a similar incident, last week, a concrete slab of a house under construction at Padukere in Brahmavar taluk of the Udupi district, fell, killing one person and injuring another, according to police. Manjunath (38) of Saligrama was identified as the deceased. Chethan (28) was taken to the hospital, as per the police. The disaster occurred when the slab's supporting pillars were being removed on the morning of the incident day. They said that one of the slabs fell on Manjunath. Police also stated that a case had been filed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@ANI