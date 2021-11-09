Last Updated:

Maharashtra: House Collapses In Mumbai's Antop Hill Area; 7 Injuries Reported, 9 Rescued

A fire brigade official informed that seven persons were injured in a huge mishap in Mumbai on Tuesday morning when a ground-plus-one-story house collapsed.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Antop Hill

Image: Twitter/@ANI


In a massive incident, seven people were hurt when a ground-plus-one-story house collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official told news agency PTI. He informed that the house, which was located in Jai Maharashtra Nagar in the Antop Hill region, crashed at roughly 8.10 am. 

Four fire engines, a rescue vehicle, and other fire department equipment were dispatched to the scene. PTI reported, citing officials from the fire brigade, that after being notified, police and civic personnel arrived at the scene.

"Seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed house. The injured people were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment," PTI quoted a fire brigade official as saying.

Antop Hill house collapse, 9 rescued

Four men, two women, and three children were among those rescued. They were brought to Sion Hospital, which is close to the site of the incident. Officials said that more information about their health state was pending. Amit Mishra (23), Surendra Mishra (59), and Punam Sharma are three of the seven people being treated in the hospital, according to reports. 

READ | Mumbai Police summons Prabhakar Sail to probe extortion allegations in drug bust case

Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Maharashtra

A beam on the pillars of an under-construction bridge in Uran, Navi Mumbai, collapsed last week, killing one person and injuring six others, the police said. According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred at 4 pm in Jasal. "One person has died and six are undergoing treatment for their injuries. One of them is in a serious condition," he stated. Thirteen workers were working on the under-construction bridge at the time of the tragedy, according to police.

READ | Fadnavis alleges transactions between Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik & Mumbai blast convict

In a similar incident, last week, a concrete slab of a house under construction at Padukere in Brahmavar taluk of the Udupi district, fell, killing one person and injuring another, according to police. Manjunath (38) of Saligrama was identified as the deceased. Chethan (28) was taken to the hospital, as per the police. The disaster occurred when the slab's supporting pillars were being removed on the morning of the incident day. They said that one of the slabs fell on Manjunath. Police also stated that a case had been filed. 

READ | NCB DDG meets Mumbai Commissioner; discusses Aryan Khan case & Sameer Wankhede: Sources

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@ANI

READ | ED seeks custody of Sachin Vaze to confront with Deshmukh statement; Mumbai Police opposes
Tags: Antop Hill, Antop Hill rescue operation, Antop Hill house collapse
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND