Maharashtra: Houses, Roads Submerged In Jalgaon As Heavy Rains Lash City

Various parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing torrential rain in the past few days. This has affected the normal day-to-day functioning of people as a flood-like situation occurred in the Jalgaon district where houses and roads have submerged. The excessive rains caused extreme waterlogging in Jalgaon, which led to the houses and roads being submerged in several areas of the district. Various areas were inaccessible in Jalgaon, which led to the district coming to a still. Vehicles were stuck under the debris and there was water inside the houses due to heavy rainfall.

Due to the flooding, it was reported that one person had been killed, one was seriously injured and officials have estimated that at least 10-15 people were washed away with the high force of water in the village of Chalisgaon, which is a part of the Jalgaon district on Tuesday. The officials have also predicted that more than 700-800 animals have lost their lives in the floods.

It was raining heavily on Tuesday night, in Kannad, Chalisgaon district. The Jalgaon Ghat has collapsed and cracks have appeared in many places, said Bhagwat Patil, Traffic In-charge. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned the state on August 28 by putting out a statement saying, "Maharashtra is very likely to experience an active rainfall spell during the next 4-5 days". IMD further said, "The formation of a low-pressure area over Northwest adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts, its likely west northwestwards movement and other associated synoptic features, Maharashtra is very likely to experience an active rainfall spell during next 4-5 days. Enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the region with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.”

The threat of floods in other parts of the country

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall activity over the Southern Peninsula during this week. Telangana had been warned over the possibility of heavy isolated rains. Northeastern parts of India are also likely to receive widespread rainfall over the next few days. Rainfall is likely to enhance further from Wednesday, September 1, with isolated heavy falls over these areas.

o Scattered rainfall activity very likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand on 30th August, 2021.

For detailed Press Release, please referhttps://t.co/ReQsjKo7Ng pic.twitter.com/PUzSVhEJPd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 30, 2021

(With ANI inputs)