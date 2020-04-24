Maharashtra: Hundreds Flout Social Distancing Norms As Crowd Gathers At Market In Mumbra

Even as Maharashtra continues to witness a spike in the COVID numbers, a major violation of the social distancing norms was witnessed in Thane district of the state. Almost hundreds of people crowded at a fruits and vegetables market in Thane's Mumbra. People carried on their purchasing without maintaining social distancing despite the COVID scare.

In the exclusive footage by Republic TV, no police personnel can be seen around the area even as more than a hundred people crowded at the market continuing to purchase without maintaining any social distancing. This comes even as Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with more than 6,400 cases being reported to date. The state has also witnessed 283 deaths due to the virus while 840 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, a total of 96,369 laboratory samples have been collected till now. According to the Maharashtra Public Health Department, there are 477 active containment zones in the state currently. While 1,14,398 persons are in home quarantine, 8,702 have been admitted to a quarantine centre. It has been specified that there are 208 Category-1 hospitals, 483 Category-2 hospitals, and 782 COVID Care Centres in the state containing 1,61,499 beds. Moreover, 6077 ICU beds and 2509 ventilators are available in these hospitals.

Raj Thackeray writes to Maharashtra CM

Earlier on Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray giving suggestions pertaining to the rejuvenation of the state economy in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Highlighting that restaurants and canteens had been shut for 35 days, Raj Thackeray called upon the state government to allow them to operate a parcel service with social distancing measures. Thereafter, the MNS chief pointed out that the state treasury was fast depleting due to the absence of economic activity in the lockdown period.

This demand comes even as the Centre has clearly put a ban on the sale of liquor during the lockdown period. Claiming that excise duty on liquor amounted to a yearly gain of Rs.14,000 crore for the Maharashtra government, he contended that there was "no harm" in opening wine shops. Maintaining that this would commence much-needed income flow for the state, Raj Thackeray asserted that this money could be used to provide PPE kits to the healthcare staff and free meal service for the people.

