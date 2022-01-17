Maharashtra: IIT Bombay Student Kills Self By Jumping From Hostel Roof, Leaves Note

On Monday morning, a 26-year-old student from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of his hostel on the Powai campus. According to a senior official of the institute, the deceased student was receiving treatment for depression, news agency PTI reported.

The deceased has been identified as Darshan Malviya who was pursuing his Master's degree. He was a resident of Madhya Pradesh and took admission at the institution in July last year. Meanwhile, a police official from the Powai police station revealed that Malviya also scribbled a message on his hostel room's board declaring that no one should be held accountable for his death.

"A very unfortunate incident took place at IIT Bombay today morning and we have lost a Master's student. We condole the death of our student," the institution said in a statement.

As per the PTI report, a watchman outside the seven-story hostel building spotted Malviya's body and alerted an official of the institute. Further, police were informed and the student was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The official stated that Malviya's family were informed about the incident and a case of accidental death has also been registered by the police.

IIT Kharagpur student kills self

It is pertinent to mention here that last year in the month of October, a 19-year-old IIT Kharagpur student had committed suicide at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. According to an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), the body of Sarthak Vijayvat was found hanging from his balcony in the Scheme 78 area on October 20.

A suicide note was also recovered in which the deceased had written "I quit." As per the police, he had also mentioned about his family's disappointment regarding his academics in the suicide note, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI/Pixabay/Representative)