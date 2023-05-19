Maharashtra Logs 81 New COVID-19 Cases, One Casualty; Active Tally At 558

Maharashtra on Friday reported 81 new cases of coronavirus and a single casualty due to the infection that raised the tally to 81,68,737 and toll to 1,48,549, an official from the state health department said.

As per the health department's report, the state currently has 558 active cases after 119 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery count to 80,19,669.

Maharashtra had on Thursday logged 72 new cases and a single fresh fatality.

With the addition of 6,689 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 8,71,24,834.

According to the report, Mumbai circle reported the highest 55 new cases, followed by Pune with nine, Kolhapur eight, Nagpur four, three from Nashik circle, and two from Akola circle.

The only casualty of the day was reported from Kolhapur circle, it stated.

The state had recorded 119 COVID-19 deaths since January and 74.79 per cent of these fatalities were of patients above 60 years of age.

The report further stated that Maharashtra logged 520 new cases between May 13 and May 19, as compared to 1,032 cases in the previous week.

Of the cases reported during the day, Mumbai accounted for 29 infections, taking the city's tally to 11,62,704, including 19,771 fatalities.

With this, the recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,68,737; fresh cases: 81; death toll 1,48,549; recoveries 80,19,669 ; active cases: 558, total tests: 8,71,24,834.