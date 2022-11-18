Maharashtra: MACT Awards Rs 16.74 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 16.74 lakh to the family of a 21-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2017.

MACT member Dhananjay A Deshpande ordered the two opponents — the owner of the offending vehicle and the insurer New India Assurance Company Ltd — to make the payment jointly and severally to the claimants at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

The copy of the order, which was passed on November 10, was made available on Friday.

The matter was decided exparte against the owner of the offending vehicle, while the insurance company and the other opponent, the victim's father, was represented and contested the claim.

On October 21, 2017, the victim was riding pillion on his friend's motorcycle when a vehicle dashed them on Saralgaon Murbad Road. The victim sustained injuries in the accident and died, the tribunal was told.

The deceased, who worked as a helper in a company, was earning a salary of Rs 21,000 and supported his family, the claimants said.

The counsel for the claimants Sachin Mane, told the tribunal that the deceased was the sole bread winner of the family.

The tribunal accepted the submissions and awarded the compensation of Rs 16.74 lakh, which included Rs 7.56 lakh towards loss of dependency, Rs 70,000 towards loss of estate, loss of love and affection and funeral expenses, Rs 6.79 lakh towards hospitalisation expenses and Rs 1.68 lakh towards medical expenses.

The tribunal also directed that a sum of Rs 75,000 be paid to the brother of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to his father and the remaining sum to his mother. PTI COR ARU ARU

