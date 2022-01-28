Maharashtra: Major Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Godown In Thane's Bhiwandi Area

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Sumaras Chamunda Complex in the Bhiwandi area in Thane on Friday. According to the latest reports, the fire has now spread to three more adjacent godowns in the area. According to Bhiwandi Fire Department, four fire engines were deployed in the area and the fire fighting is now underway.

Four fire vehicles were rushed to the spot after a major fire broke out at a furniture godown in the densely packed area. However, no casualties have been reported so far. As per ANI, the Bhiwandi Fire Department has confirmed the safety of all and efforts are underway to completely douse the fire.

According to locals present at the area, the fire erupted around at 1.40 AM in the building complex. The blaze soon spread to other godowns. The reason for the fire is yet to be confirmed.

BMC constitutes inquiry committee after seven dies in building fire

In a similar incident, a major tragedy took place after a fire broke out at the Kamala Building in Mumbai's Tardeo on January 22. Following the event, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident. The committee will be headed by the BMC deputy commissioner. Chahal also directed the committee to submit a report within 15 days.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. The Maharashtra government has also decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the victims. The BMC had earlier revealed that the fire tragedy claimed the lives of seven people so far. The tragic incident took place during the early hours of Saturday. According to official reports, the fire broke out around 6:45 AM after a short circuit. Immediately, local people called the police and disaster management officials.

(Image: ANI)