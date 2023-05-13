Maharashtra Man, Girlfriend Held For Abetment After His Wife Ends Life

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested a 49-year-old man and his lover for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, an official said on Saturday.

The man’s wife took her life by consuming rat poison last month after her husband apparently did not end his illicit relationship, the official said.

The woman lived with her husband and their 21-year-old daughter at Badlapur.

In her complaint to the police, the daughter said her parents frequently fought over her father’s extramarital affair.

The victim had also threatened to kill herself if the man did not end the affair, said assistant inspector Deepali Wagh of Bazarpeth police station citing the complaint.

The daughter said the other woman in her father’s life was also responsible for driving her mother to commit suicide.

The woman told the victim that she would continue with the illicit relationship and the latter could do whatever she wanted, the daughter alleged.