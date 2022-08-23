Maharashtra: Man Kills Wife By Pushing Her In Front Of Moving Train; Probe Initiated

In a horrifying incident, a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train in Maharashtra's Vasai on Monday. The act was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the Vasai Road Railway Station.

In the video, the man is seen waiting with his wife and two children at the Vasai Road Railway Station. He suddenly pushes his wife in front of a train and then flees with his two children. The incident took place at around 4:10 AM in the morning when the platform was empty.

The victim, after suffering severe injuries, died on the spot. The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan.

Speaking on the same, Bhajirao Mahajan, the assistant commissioner of Police Railways, informed that the woman was sleeping with her two children on Platform No 5 when her husband pushed her in front of the Awadh Express. He said that the couple was seen quarrelling earlier.

While the actual reason behind the act is not yet clear, Railway Police has registered a case and have launched a manhunt for the accused.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by the Vasai Railway Police against the man for murdering his wife.

(Image: Republic)