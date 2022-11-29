Maharashtra: Man Sentenced To 3 Years Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Girl In Latur

A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a 38-year-old man to three years imprisonment for molesting a minor girl.

Additional judge B C Kamble on Monday convicted Rahim Ibrahim Tamboli for charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him.

According to the prosecution, Tamboli, a labourer from Nalegaon in Chakur, was arrested for molesting a minor girl in the village in November 2020.

